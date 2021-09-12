2,444,051 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,444,051 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 1,910,849 citizens were injected first dose while 482,507 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,498 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,197 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 26,385 first doses and 39,577 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were getting themselves vaccinated.

The government has set up vaccination centres in various areas of the city which include Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said the timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad centre which would remain opened round the clock.