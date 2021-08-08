UrduPoint.com

244,970 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Centres;1364 Died So Far In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 244,970 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 30,577 cases were tested positive, including 28,248 from Rawalpindi and 2329 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1137 people were awaited,216,929 were declared negative while 25,377 were discharged after recovery so far.

The data showed that 1364 people have died so far with 1047 to Rawalpindi and 317 from other districts.

"Presently 167 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 31 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,59 in Institute of Urology,40 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and District Headquarter Hospital, three in Bilal Hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International and Attock Hospital.

" He updated that 226 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with seventy belonged to Rawal Town, fifty-eight from Potohar town, sixty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Gujar Khan, three from Kahutta, eight from Kotli Sattian, sixteen from Murree and one from Kallar Syeda.

District Health Authority updated that so far 1,494,024 people including 38,497 health workers and 1,455,527 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The report said that 3583 were quarantined including 1846 at homes and 1737 in isolation centres.

Five patients were on ventilators in critical condition,65 stable and 95 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 12.83 per cent in the district.

