245 Acres State Land Identified For BZU Sub Campus Lodhran, Says Director
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University, Sub-Campus, Lodhran is committed to deliver quality education and enhance the existing capacity of the campus in alignment of the vision of the Worthy Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Zubair Iqbal, says the Campus Director, Dr. Muhammad Shabbir Chaudhry.
245 acres of state land has already been identified for BZU sub campus Lodhran, said the Director.
He said that the documentation process was near to complete as the case was submitted to the Secretariate Office for notifying 245 acres state land in Chak 99 area for the establishment of Campus owned building.
While talking to APP here on Sunday, Dr Shabbir Chaudhry mentioned that the letter had been written to revenue department Punjab to get state-land for construction of the sub campus building.
He also stated that the campus was facing various challenges including shortage of faculty and lack of infrastructure for starting new market oriented programs.
He said that the current strength of the students was around 500, while eleven regular faculty members were working and four of them were on study leave.
He announced that four new disciples including computer science, artificial intelligence, Psychology, B.
Ed.,M.Ed., and cyber security were planned to be introduced soon.
Director further stated that as the new regular Vice Chancellor took the charge so the hiring of new faculty will also be made soon.
He said that the strict monitoring was being ensured through cameras and security guards to maintain discipline in the institute.The Director said that the doors of his office were opened and he himself visits classrooms time to time to listen the issues of the students.
Transport facility for the students of Kahror Pacca and Basti Malook was on routes for providing pick and drop to students.
He said that the faculty has recently conducted a national conference on interfaith harmony and social cohesion last month. While it is also in plan to conduct international conference in next month of November.
About clean drinking water and other facilities for students, the BZU Sub campus has signed various MoUs with SPO, Doaba foundation, LPP and others.
Dr Shabbir said that job fair would also be organized in near future to provide employment opportunities to the students.
He said that the Information Technology students of the Sub campus were earning online as providing skills to students is his top priority.
