245 arrested for violating Sec 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least 245 people were taken into custody by police in Peshawar for violating Section 144 imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Police said on Thursday, operation was conducted in Peshawar Saddar, Charsadda Road, GT Road and other areas from where 245 persons were arrested for violating Section 144.

Police further said that most of the persons detained were shopkeepers who kept open their shops despite lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.