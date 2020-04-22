245 persons, eight tailors arrested for flouting section 144

District Administration here Wednesday arrested 245 persons and eight tailors from various areas of the city for flouting section 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration here Wednesday arrested 245 persons and eight tailors from various areas of the city for flouting section 144.

Conducting raids in various areas of the city, eight tailors were arrested who were busy in sewing clothes behind closed shutters of their shops.

Four showrooms were sealed on Charsadda Road and their owners were arrested while six dental clinics were also closed and staff was arrested.

The teams of district administration led by concerned assistant commissioners nabbed 245 persons who were roaming in various localities.

District administration has warned action against those who would found guilty of violating section 144 and ignoring protocol being approved to contain corona virus from rampaging.