245 Prohibited, 16,087 Non-prohibited Bores Licenses Issued Since 2018: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

245 prohibited, 16,087 non-prohibited bores licenses issued since 2018: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday apprised the Senate that as many as 245 licenses of prohibited and 16,087 non-prohibited bores licenses have been issued since January 1, 2018 to August 31, 2020.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the federal cabinet approved licenses of prohibited bore. He said the government has no pick and choose policy and applications of all parliamentarians were entertained.

He said in terms of section 11-A of Pakistan Arms Ordinance 1965, empowers the Federal Government for issuance of Arms Licenses.

In this regard, the draft Pakistan Arms (Amendments) bill, 2020 for inserting clause about delegation of powers from Federal Government to any authority or officer sub-ordinate has been to the Parliament for consideration.

To another question, Ali Muhammad said that legislation has been done for the protection of rights of children.

He said a National Commission had been constituted to take necessary steps for the protection of rights of children. He said Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would soon carry out a child laboUr survey with the help of UNICEF.

