245 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 341,500 fine on 245 shopkeepers here during past the three days on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said on Monday that the magistrates conducted surprise visits to various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and others were warned of punishment if they indulged in profiteering, he added.