24,500 bags of 10-kg flour being provided in Sialkot district daily

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Sialkot Shahnawaz Chohan said on Monday that the Punjab government was providing 24,500 bags of 10-kg flour in Sialkot district daily.

In this regard, an uninterrupted supply of flour is underway in 23 markets and 299 grocery stores in the district.

Talking to the media, the controller said that the Food Department was releasing 309 tons of wheat daily to 25 flour mills and the entire chain from wheat threshing to supply chain is being monitored.

The district food controller said that to ensure the quality of flour, samples were being sent to the laboratory.

Strict action was being taken against flour mills in case of provision of substandard flour, he added.