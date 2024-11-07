Open Menu

2,454 Applicants Addressed At FDA Counter

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counter provided relief to 2,454 applicants during the last 10 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counter provided relief to 2,454 applicants during the last 10 months.

According to official sources here Thursday, 1624 applications were received regarding the estate management department, 692 applications regarding town planning-I, 74 about town planning-II and 64 regarding katchi abadis.

Most of the applications were about approval of building plans, ownership certificates, town planning reports, issuance of NOCs, transfer of properties, transfer of inherited properties, issue of private housing schemes, and implementation of court degrees etc.

