2,456 Arrested As Crackdown On Profiteers, Hoarders Continues

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators across the province, and in the last three months, the authorities arrested 2,456 persons, registered 2,523 cases, imposed Rs 128 million fine on violators over overcharging and seized a huge quantity of hoarded sugar, rice, wheat, flour and ghee.

According to a report presented at a meeting, held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Secretary at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, teams recovered 20,000 bags of sugar, 302 bags of rice, 3,130 bags of wheat (each of 50-kg), 3,629 bags (20-kg) of flour and 35,000 kilograms of hoarded ghee during the raids in different cities in three months.

Similarly, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed 3,118 units, got registered 148 cases and imposed Rs 150 million fine during the drive against adulteration in the last three months.

It also destroyed 7,000-kg poor quality meat and other adulterated items including 1.4 million liters of milk, 1,300-kg spices, 2,300-kg pulses, 10,000-kg ghee and 3,400 liters of water.

The chief secretary told the meeting that the prices, demand and supply of essential commodities were being closely monitored and the common man had been provided relief with the establishment of Sahulat bazaars.

The Industries secretary gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the price trends and availability of essential commodities including flour, sugar, vegetables, ghee and eggs in bazaars and markets. Various officers concerned attended the meeting.

