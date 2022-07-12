UrduPoint.com

24,565 Tonnes Of Sacrificial Animals' Waste Removed, Dumped In Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

24,565 tonnes of sacrificial animals' waste removed, dumped in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 24,565 tonnes of sacrificial animals' waste and entrails were removed and dumped by the Waste Management Company and Municipal Committees across the division.

Total number of 838 small and large vehicles/machinery and 5,535 sanitary workers participated in the cleanliness operation in all the four districts of the division.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that 20,113 tonnes waste was removed and dumped with the help of 580 vehicles/machinery and 4,055 workers in district Faisalabad.

As many as 1540 tonnes waste was removed through 73 vehicles and 482 workers in district Jhang, 1,612 tonnes waste was dumped in district Toba Tek Singh with 140 vehicles and 583 workers while 1,300 tonnes waste was collected in district Chiniot with 45 vehicles/machinery and 415 workers.

