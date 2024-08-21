2,457 out of 2,613 complaints redressed in two days

Open Menu

Published August 21, 2024

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 2,457 out of 2,613 complaints, received in two days during 147 open courts across its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 2,457 out of 2,613 complaints, received in two days during 147 open courts across its region.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that on special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) arranged open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and received 2613 complaints in last two days.

He said that there are 147 subdivisions across the FESCO region where 2457 out of 2613 complaints were redressed by issuing on-spot orders. These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defect in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.

He said that 764 complaints were received in First Circle Faisalabad out of which 762 complaints were resolved whereas 688 out of 719 complaints were redressed in Second Circle Faisalabad.

Similarly, 207 complaints were received in Jhang Circle and 311 in Sargodha Circle. All these were redressed. In Mianwali Circle, 253 complaints were received out of which 243 were resolved whereas 346 out of 359 complaints were redressed in Toba Tek Singh Circle, he added.

