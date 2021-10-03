UrduPoint.com

24,570 Youngsters Aged 15 To 17 Years Vaccinated So Far: CEO Health

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:20 PM

24,570 youngsters aged 15 to 17 years vaccinated so far: CEO Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 24,570 adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far out of the set target to cover 324,624 youngsters including students enrolled at schools and colleges in the Rawalpindi district.

Giving details of the vaccination being carried out in the entire district, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 7710 teenagers have received the anti-Covid vaccine so far in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area out of the set target to cover 58,338 youngsters in the area, 5722 received in Rawal town area of the total 63,318,4693 in the Potohar town of the total 74,228,2575 in Gujar Khan of the total 40,699,111 in Kotli sattian of total 7157,1101 in Murree of 14,004,1886 in Taxila of 40,666,1301 in Kahutta of 13,231 and 128 received the dose in Kalar syeda area to cover the total 13,033 young population, she added.

She informed that under the campaign 18 teams were visiting around 192 schools and colleges across the district to complete the task of immunization while the remaining youngsters out of the educational institutions were getting themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centres operating in the district.

The CEO informed that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is mandatory for jabs", she added.

/395

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Murree Young Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

2 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

2 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

2 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.