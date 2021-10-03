24,570 youngsters aged 15 to 17 years vaccinated so far: CEO Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 24,570 adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far out of the set target to cover 324,624 youngsters including students enrolled at schools and colleges in the Rawalpindi district.

Giving details of the vaccination being carried out in the entire district, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 7710 teenagers have received the anti-Covid vaccine so far in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area out of the set target to cover 58,338 youngsters in the area, 5722 received in Rawal town area of the total 63,318,4693 in the Potohar town of the total 74,228,2575 in Gujar Khan of the total 40,699,111 in Kotli sattian of total 7157,1101 in Murree of 14,004,1886 in Taxila of 40,666,1301 in Kahutta of 13,231 and 128 received the dose in Kalar syeda area to cover the total 13,033 young population, she added.

She informed that under the campaign 18 teams were visiting around 192 schools and colleges across the district to complete the task of immunization while the remaining youngsters out of the educational institutions were getting themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centres operating in the district.

The CEO informed that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is mandatory for jabs", she added.

