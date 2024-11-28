245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro

A total of 245,769 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops during the upcoming anti-polio campaign next month, aimed at curbing the spread of the poliovirus

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said this while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chaanga, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr Imam ud din Khoso, NSTOP Officer

Dr Kaleem Shaikh, Taluka Assistant Commissioners and officials from the departments of education, health, information, local government and others.

DC Ghazanfar Ali Qadri emphasized the importance of collective efforts during the campaign, stating, "Polio is a crippling disease, and the only solution is two drops of the polio vaccine. Negligence in this national duty will not be tolerated."

Dr. Kaleem Shaikh informed the meeting that the campaign was scheduled to take place from December 16 to December 22, with all necessary arrangements finalized to ensure its success.