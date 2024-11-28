245,769 Children To Receive Polio Drops In Upcoming Campaign In Jamshoro
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:39 PM
A total of 245,769 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops during the upcoming anti-polio campaign next month, aimed at curbing the spread of the poliovirus
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A total of 245,769 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops during the upcoming anti-polio campaign next month, aimed at curbing the spread of the poliovirus.
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said this while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chaanga, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr Imam ud din Khoso, NSTOP Officer
Dr Kaleem Shaikh, Taluka Assistant Commissioners and officials from the departments of education, health, information, local government and others.
DC Ghazanfar Ali Qadri emphasized the importance of collective efforts during the campaign, stating, "Polio is a crippling disease, and the only solution is two drops of the polio vaccine. Negligence in this national duty will not be tolerated."
Dr. Kaleem Shaikh informed the meeting that the campaign was scheduled to take place from December 16 to December 22, with all necessary arrangements finalized to ensure its success.
Recent Stories
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human suffer ..
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal ..
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha
Life-term awarded in murder case
Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded
Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ
Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI1 minute ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested1 minute ago
-
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human sufferings1 minute ago
-
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal Minister for Informa ..1 minute ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded in murder case9 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ9 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to combat smog30 minutes ago
-
38-kanal state land retrieved30 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone of one lakh points30 minutes ago
-
AJ&K police launches PITB-developed crime mapping system30 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani reviews wheat sowing arrangements in Sargodha31 minutes ago