2,458 outlaws arrested last month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested 2,458 outlaws, including 426 proclaimed offenders and 579 court absconders, besides recovering cash and goods during the last month.

Police officials on Wednesday said police also seized 48 kg of narcotics, 5,752 litres of liquor and 397 weapons.

The police teams of Sargodha,Khushab,Mianwali and Bhakar districts conducted raids and arrested 2,458 criminals while 494 cases were registered against drug peddlers.

During an operation against illegal weapons,officials arrested accused and seized253 pistols, 68 guns, 22 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, two revolvers and 59,078 rounds.