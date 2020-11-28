UrduPoint.com
2,458,522 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops From Nov 30

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 2,458,522 children up to five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in all four districts of the division from November 30.

The Health department has constituted 6,623 polio teams to achieve the task.

This was told in a meeting presided over by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan here Saturday.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to mobilize all out resources for achieving 100 percent results of the campaign.

He directed the DCs to hold review meetings and redress the issues.

He also directed advertising campaign before and during the anti-polio drive for the awareness of the parents.

