246 coronavirus patients recovered during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 246 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 302,952 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7221 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6632 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1555 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1337 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3185 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2997 beds were vacant.

However, 412 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 369 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3281 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2847 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 865 beds reserved in HDU and 756 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 755 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 167 ventilators were under use while 588 were unoccupied.

Around 278 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 66 were occupied and 212 ventilators were vacant.