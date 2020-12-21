246 individuals, 170 transporters fined over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday fined 246 citizens and 170 transporters over not wearing face-masks in different localities here.

Out of the total 246 individuals, 132 were fined inside BRT buses and stations while 114 were roaming in bazaars sans wearing face-masks.

Similarly, a private school and 21 workshops/truck stands on Ring Road were also sealed over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers of district administration carried out checking in different localities of the district and took action against SOPs violators.

During checking, the officers also seized 860 kilograms of banned plastic polythene bags and arrested shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that grand crackdown against violations of coronavirus preventive SOPs would be continued. He urged upon the trading community and general public to avoid crowding and adhere to officially announced SOPs, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.