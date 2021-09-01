UrduPoint.com

246 Police Recruits Pass Out In Dara Adamkhel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:40 PM

246 police recruits pass out in Dara Adamkhel

As many as 246 recruits of Dara Adamkhel police passed out after undergoing of mandatory training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 246 recruits of Dara Adamkhel police passed out after undergoing of mandatory training.

A ceremony was held on the occasion of the third passing out parade of Dara Adamkhel police in which a total contingent of 246 police personnel from different tribal districts passed out and joined the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Kohat District Police Officer Sohail Khalid was the chief guest at the passing out parade held at Eagle Fort Dara Adamkhel Training Campus. Lt. Col. Altaf, local police and army officials, training staff officers witnessed the passing out parade.

At the passing out ceremony, well-armed police saluted the special guest and performed the best parade.

DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid directed the passing out police personnel to always act wisely during field work and never lose patience while facing all kinds of situations and challenges.

He said that KP police was committed to protecting lives and property of the masses and in this regard he added that no compromise would be made.

