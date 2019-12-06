UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

246 Power Pilferers Caught Last Month In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

246 power pilferers caught last month in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) intelligence team detected power pilferage at 246 points and collected fine over Rs 30 million during the month of November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) intelligence team detected power pilferage at 246 points and collected fine over Rs 30 million during the month of November.

Spokesperson of FESCO said that the teams constituted at all the five circles checked total 111,733 domestic, agriculture, industrial and commercial connections during the month.

The electricity was stealing through direct supply, meter tempering, installing shift system in meters, by slowing and breaking the neutral of the meters etc.

Cases against 102 power pilferers were registered.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Agriculture Company Fine November All Million FESCO

Recent Stories

China Urges US to Stop Putting Pressure on Iran Th ..

3 minutes ago

China reaps record bumper harvest in 2019

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Normandy Four Meeting to Help Crisi ..

3 minutes ago

Unregistered medicine worth Rs 1 mln seized in Fai ..

3 minutes ago

3 more children molested in Kasur

12 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on pe ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.