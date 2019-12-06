246 power pilferers caught last month in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) intelligence team detected power pilferage at 246 points and collected fine over Rs 30 million during the month of November

Spokesperson of FESCO said that the teams constituted at all the five circles checked total 111,733 domestic, agriculture, industrial and commercial connections during the month.

The electricity was stealing through direct supply, meter tempering, installing shift system in meters, by slowing and breaking the neutral of the meters etc.

Cases against 102 power pilferers were registered.