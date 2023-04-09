246 shopkeepers fined, 12 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 398,000 fine collectively on 246 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 12 of them and sealing 16 shops in Faisalabad during the last two days on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said here on Sunday that the magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and shops were sealed besides arrest of the accused over sheer violation of the Price Control Act, he added.