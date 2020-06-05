UrduPoint.com
2.460 Kg Hash Seized,nine Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:08 PM

Police arrested nine outlaws including four drug peddlers and seized narcotics, weapons and stake money from them in Piplan and Saddar police limits

Mianwali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine outlaws including four drug peddlers and seized narcotics, weapons and stake money from them in Piplan and Saddar police limits.

Police said on Friday that the teams conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers and five gamblers.

Police recovered 2.460 gram Hashish,a pistol 30 bore,a gun 12 bore,stake money Rs. 4150, five mobile phones and three motorbikes from their possesion.

Those arrested-- Ameer Alam, Tajammal Hussain, Atta ur Rehman, Muhammad Mumtaz, Maskeen Ullah, Saif Ullah, Khizar Hayat, Hayat Ullah and Shahid Imran.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

