24,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As many as 128 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours,lifting the toll of confirmed cases to 24,637 in the district.

The total infected cases included 22,743 from Rawalpindi and 1894 from other districts so far.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases, 42 reported from Rawal Town, 25 from Potohar town,35 from Rawalpindi Cantt,7 from Taxila,3 from Kotli Sattian,4 Islamabad,4 Chakwal,2 Attock and one each from Kohat,Gujjar Khan and Murree.

"Presently 159 coronavirus patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,75 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,8 in Hearts International Hospital and three in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 22,270 patients were discharged after recovery and 3037 were quarantined including 1736 at home and 1301 in isolation while two have died during the last 24 hours.