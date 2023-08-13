Open Menu

2,468 Villages Included In Special Development Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

2,468 villages included in special development initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has taken a significant decision to launch the 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gae' (Now Villages Will Shine) programme in 2,468 villages across the province, aimed at bringing urban-style facilities to rural areas.

The initiative seeks to improve lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organised system for supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at people's doorstep, official sources told APP.

According to the programme, the hassle of travelling long distances to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration certificates will be come to an end for residents of these villagers.

Each village will have an efficient chowkidari system in place, and a committee comprising residents will be formed to enhance overall condition of their communities, an official said. Various development projects would be launched with special investment in these villages, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring successful implementation of the initiative, which is likely to be inaugurated on Monday, August 14, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Water Marriage Divorce August

Recent Stories

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

7 minutes ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

7 minutes ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

2 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

2 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

2 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

2 hours ago
Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

3 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

11 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan