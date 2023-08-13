2,468 villages included in special development initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has taken a significant decision to launch the 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gae' (Now Villages Will Shine) programme in 2,468 villages across the province, aimed at bringing urban-style facilities to rural areas.

The initiative seeks to improve lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organised system for supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at people's doorstep, official sources told APP.

According to the programme, the hassle of travelling long distances to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration certificates will be come to an end for residents of these villagers.

Each village will have an efficient chowkidari system in place, and a committee comprising residents will be formed to enhance overall condition of their communities, an official said. Various development projects would be launched with special investment in these villages, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring successful implementation of the initiative, which is likely to be inaugurated on Monday, August 14, he said.