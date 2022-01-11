UrduPoint.com

246th Corps Commanders' Conference Comprehensively Reviews Border Management, Internal Security

Published January 11, 2022

246th Corps Commanders' Conference comprehensively reviews border management, internal security

The 246th Corps Commanders' Conference Tuesday presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarter (GHQ) took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The 246th Corps Commanders' Conference Tuesday presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarter (GHQ) took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The participants were apprised on the progress and achievements of Operation Radd ul Fassad in detail, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations in a media release.

On the occasion, the COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized continued mission oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

