UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

246th Urs Of Hazrat Mohkum Serani From Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

246th Urs of Hazrat Mohkum Serani from Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The five-day 246th celebrations of Urs of renowned religious personality Hazrat Mohkum-ud-Din Serani will start from Tuesday at Khanqah Sharif, some 20 kilometres from here.

According to Sahibzada Dagarh Aalia MPA Shoaib Owaisi, the five-day Urs celebrations will be inaugurated by Sajada Nasheen Salahuddin Owaisi by laying a floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Mohkum-ud-Din Serani.

Mehfil-e-Naat will be held on the second day followed by Ghusal of the shrine on the next day.

Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held on the fourth day and the celebrations will be concluded on fifth day with Khatam Sharif and special prayers.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

3 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

12 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

12 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

12 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain disrupt th ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.