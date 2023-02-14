24/7 driving testing service started

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig on Monday said that on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, 24/7 service of driving Testing Service in six major cities of the province for the convenience of citizens and issuance of driving license had been launched.

By this service, citizens could take the test to obtain the driving license at any time within 24 hours, said in a statement issued here.

The DIG said that driving test centers would remain open 24/7 in the six major cities of the province, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sialkot, where citizens could come to take the test at any time according to their convenience.

He said that apart from these six cities, the number of days fixed for driving license test had been increased from 2 to 6 for the convenience of citizens of other districts of Punjab so that more citizens could benefit from the facility of driving test.

The DIG Traffic Punjab said that online appointment had also been started for the convenience of citizens and under this service, citizens could take the driving test at their chosen time.

Mirza Faran Baig said that the citizens could get the driving license issued from one district and renew it from any other district of Punjab.

He said that the purpose of these measures initiated by IG Punjab was to make the process of obtaining driving license easier for citizens across Punjab because according to last year's statistics, major cities of the province, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, a total of 653,106 citizens obtained learner's licenses while only 155,404 citizens were able to take the driving test due to lack of resources and time.