247 Held, Shops Sealed During Crackdown On Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district administration has launched a large-scale operation against profiteers and hoarders following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
According to a press release, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted over 41,165 raids in the past 20 days since the beginning of Ramazan to curb artificial inflation and illegal profiteering. These operations have resulted in fines exceeding Rs 2.1 million, the booking of 108 shopkeepers, the arrest of 247 individuals, and the sealing of nine chicken shops, warehouses, and other stores involved in hoarding and overpricing.
The price control magistrates carried out surprise inspections in various markets, penalising retailers for selling essential commodities at inflated prices.
Speaking to APP on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem said that ensuring the availability of essential goods at fair prices remains a top priority. He urged citizens to report instances of overpricing so that strict legal action could be taken against violators.
The DC directed all assistant commissioners and price control magistrates to remain active in the field, conducting daily raids to prevent price manipulation and unfair trade practices. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those violating the law to protect consumer rights and control artificial inflation.
Recent Stories
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Killer’ of APP staffer’s nephew arrested5 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor’s role in underprivileged children's welfare lauded5 minutes ago
-
247 held, shops sealed during crackdown on profiteering5 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds removal of PASSCO officials for workplace harassment5 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies, two hurt in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
RTA warns transporters against overcharging on Eidul-Fitr15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates mega tree plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
Action taken against unauthorized deductions from Ramadan Package in Tank15 minutes ago
-
Railways hits record Rs 88 bln revenue in 2024 with 40% surge15 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations chairs meeting on law and order25 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah pledges to root out terrorism from country till logical conclusion35 minutes ago
-
AJK PM directs fair distribution of development funds35 minutes ago