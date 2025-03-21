247 held, shops sealed during crackdown on profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district administration has launched a large-scale operation against profiteers and hoarders following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to a press release, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted over 41,165 raids in the past 20 days since the beginning of Ramazan to curb artificial inflation and illegal profiteering. These operations have resulted in fines exceeding Rs 2.1 million, the booking of 108 shopkeepers, the arrest of 247 individuals, and the sealing of nine chicken shops, warehouses, and other stores involved in hoarding and overpricing.

The price control magistrates carried out surprise inspections in various markets, penalising retailers for selling essential commodities at inflated prices.

Speaking to APP on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem said that ensuring the availability of essential goods at fair prices remains a top priority. He urged citizens to report instances of overpricing so that strict legal action could be taken against violators.

The DC directed all assistant commissioners and price control magistrates to remain active in the field, conducting daily raids to prevent price manipulation and unfair trade practices. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those violating the law to protect consumer rights and control artificial inflation.