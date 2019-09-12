24/7 opening of Pak-Afghan border to boost regional trade, commerce: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that the opening of Pak Afghan border for 24 hours will not only boost regional trade and commerce but also prove to be a major step towards development, peace and prosperity in the region.

While chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for opening of Pak Afghan Border at Torkham, the Chief Minister stated that all the arrangements have been finalised and the formal inauguration ceremony will be held soon. Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the chief guest on the occasion. Mahmood Khan further stated that the next step after the opening of the border includes beautification of the border at Torkham along with facilitating public in border crossings by expanding the existing infrastructure facilities. He added that the initiative will help in promotion of trade and commerce activities with the Central Asian countries which will transform the entire region into a major transit and trade route ultimately bringing peace and prosperity.

He furthered that the incumbent government is focused towards promotion of cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the education, health and Information Technology sector along with utilising the cultural affinities between both the countries for promoting cultural tourism.

For facilitation of medical patients seeking treatment in Pakistan, a referral and vaccination facility will be established at the border whereas for promoting relationship in the education sector, reserved seats will be increased for Afghan nationals in the educational facilities of the province. The chief minister was informed that all the arrangements for inaugural ceremony have been finalised which will be a mega event keeping in view its tremendous trade and development prospects for the entire region. The meeting was also attended by Minister Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Science and Technology, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Health, DG NLC, MD KPITB, DC Khyber and other officials.