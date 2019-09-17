24/7 opening of Torkham border to usher new era of prosperity in region: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point and reviewed arrangements for 24/7 opening of Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point and reviewed arrangements for 24/7 opening of Torkham border

Talking to media on the occasion he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate the opening of Torkham on September 18 that would improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that the opening of the border was aimed to promote trade activities to central Asian states through the route besides enhancing export of Pakistani products.

He said the 24/7 opening of Torkha border was a longstanding demand of tribal people and Prime Minister has ordered the opening for facilitation of tribal people.

The CM said that Islamabad desires strong ties with Kabul and opening of Torkham border is part of the government's efforts, adding that Khyber pass had remained a trade route for centuries and opening of the border would usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

To a question regarding health sector, he said that soon the provincial government would make its one-year performance report public. The performance of KP government is far better than those of other provinces of the country, he asserted.

The CM said that reforms in district headquarters hospitals of merged districts would also be introduced soon to ensure best health facilities to tribal people in their own areas.