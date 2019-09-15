24/7 opening of Torkhem border shows increase in Pak/Afghan bilateral trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Round the clock opening of Torkhem border has started showing increasing in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, registering significant increase in imports and exporters between the two neighbouring countries.

"During the last eight days when the Torkhem border is opened round the clock, around 100 percent increase in imports and a significant increase in exports have been registered," said Collector Customs Appraisement, Ehsan Ali Shah.

Talking to media men, Collector Customs said credit for this goes to Prime Minister, Imran Khan who announced to open historic Torkhem border round the clock with the objective of improving trade between the two countries besides facilitation of businessmen of the region.

Sharing details about increase in trade, Collector Customs Ehsan Ali Shah said during last one week the bilateral trade has registered a hike of Rs 35 million, showing an increase from Rs 120 million to Rs 155 million.

Similarly, he continued, passage of goods carrying trucks between Pakistan and Afghanistan via Torkhem has been increased from 700 to 1600.

The decision has also facilitated patients who mostly arrived from Afghanistan for getting treatment in Pakistan, he continued.

Now they can get the facilities of clearance of their documents and passage round the clock in pursuance of the decision taken by government of Pakistan, Ehsan Ali added.

He also informed newsmen that departments operating at Torkhem border including Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Customs have increased their staff at the border post for early checking and clearance of persons and goods.

He also informed that a large number of empty containers and trucks stuck in Afghanistan have been cleared and arrived back.