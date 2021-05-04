As many as 2,470 coronavirus patients recovered on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, the Health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2,470 coronavirus patients recovered on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 248,518 coronavirus patients recovered so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said 7,487 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,677 beds unoccupied. As many as 1,623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 906 were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,390 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,532 beds were vacant. However, 454 beds were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 339 beds unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 739 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government while 412 ventilators were under use and 327 unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in the city hospitals and 220 occupied and 52 were vacant.