24,745 Fine Tickets Issued For Violating One Way During Ongoing Year

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

24,745 fine tickets issued for violating one way during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have expedited action against one-way and other traffic rules violators and issued 24,745 fine tickets over one-way violation during the ongoing year.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, police spokesperson said the special squads have been constituted, which are deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

He said that directions have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action against violators of traffic rules.

Special campaigns have been also launched to create awareness of the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public is being informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.

Police spokesperson said that drivers will be not only fined but also prosecuted in police stations as per law in case of violating one way in future.

Citizens have been appealed not to violate traffic rules for the protection of life and property to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

