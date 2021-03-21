UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2475 Bags Of Sugar Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:00 PM

2475 bags of sugar recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen has recovered 2475 bags of sugar from a godown.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala on a tip-off conducted a surprise raid in Chak No.

101-GB Ali Pur Bungalow and recovered 2475 bags of sugar from a godown.

The AC confiscated the sugar bags and got a case registered against godown owner Ajmal Nazir.

Further action was underway, concluded spokesman.

Related Topics

Jaranwala Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

3 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

3 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

3 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.