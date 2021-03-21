2475 bags of sugar recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen has recovered 2475 bags of sugar from a godown.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala on a tip-off conducted a surprise raid in Chak No.

101-GB Ali Pur Bungalow and recovered 2475 bags of sugar from a godown.

The AC confiscated the sugar bags and got a case registered against godown owner Ajmal Nazir.

Further action was underway, concluded spokesman.