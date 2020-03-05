248 ASIs Promoted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A notification of the promotion of 248 ASIs as sub-inspector has been issued here on Thursday.
Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed promoted ASIs of E-list and alsocongratulated the promoted officials.
The promoted ASIs belonged to different departments of the Lahore police .