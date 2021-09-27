UrduPoint.com

248 Confirmed Dengue Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as 248 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported in the district so far out of which 210 were discharged after recovery while 38 patients having positive results were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 248 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported in the district so far out of which 210 were discharged after recovery while 38 patients having positive results were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

He informed that 41 new dengue suspect cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 12 belonged to Rawalpindi and 29 from the Federal capital area.

"Among the new cases, nine were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, one each from Rawal and Potohar Town, while 29 cases were reported from Islamabad," the DCEPC said.

Dr Sajjad updated that the number of positive cases belonged to the city had been reached 94 so far while 23 patients were presently admitted to the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad said that the allied hospitals had allocated 112 beds to deal with the dengue cases while in case of any emergency like situation, it would be increased due to the rising number of cases, adding 70 beds were occupied presently out of which 38 were confirmed and remaining suspected cases.

He informed that case response activity was being carried out at those areas and workplaces from where patients were reported on the last day.

Currently, Dr Sajjad said prevention of the disease was the priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.