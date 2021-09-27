248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as 248 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported in the district so far out of which 210 were discharged after recovery while 38 patients having positive results were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 248 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported in the district so far out of which 210 were discharged after recovery while 38 patients having positive results were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

He informed that 41 new dengue suspect cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 12 belonged to Rawalpindi and 29 from the Federal capital area.

"Among the new cases, nine were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, one each from Rawal and Potohar Town, while 29 cases were reported from Islamabad," the DCEPC said.

Dr Sajjad updated that the number of positive cases belonged to the city had been reached 94 so far while 23 patients were presently admitted to the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad said that the allied hospitals had allocated 112 beds to deal with the dengue cases while in case of any emergency like situation, it would be increased due to the rising number of cases, adding 70 beds were occupied presently out of which 38 were confirmed and remaining suspected cases.

He informed that case response activity was being carried out at those areas and workplaces from where patients were reported on the last day.

Currently, Dr Sajjad said prevention of the disease was the priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.