248 Corona cases reported in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Monday said that 248 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the Federal capital with five more deaths.

An official of the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said around 25,000 tests had been conducted in the city.

He said sometimes due to the increased number of cases, a backlog was created and results were reported with delay.

He also said the figure had dropped from around 400 cases daily.

He said the epidemiology sciences asked for more tests and tracing which was being implemented to cope with the pandemic, adding the number of severe cases of COVID-19 had reduced in the federal capital hospital. The death ratio in the city was also low.

Previous week, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had decided to lockdown five more areas of the city to control the pandemic as increased number of cases were being reported from the areas.

However, the ICT administration on Sunday announced de-sealing of two sub-sectors of the G-9 Sector after imposing smart lockdown in the areas for five weeks to control the novel coronavirus spread.

The administration decided to de-seal the residential areas of the sub sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3 immediately, while the commercial areas were de-sealed from today (Monday).

The notification issued by the ICT administration said in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1958, and after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals, the residential areas of sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 were hereby de-sealed with immediate effect and the commercial areas will be de-sealed from Monday.

It further said that however, the de-sealed areas will be regulated by the prevailing orders of Section 144 issued vide No. 1(1) HC (G)-2020 dated 23.03.2020, amended time to time, and in case of any violation of standard operating procedures, strict legal action will be taken against the delinquents under the relevant provisions of law.

"Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area), Islamabad will ensure compliance," said the notification.

Meanwhile, the Directorate Health Services (DHS) of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also launched a campaign in high risk slum areas of the federal capital to trace the COVID-19 cases. The DHS launched a campaign in slum areas in order to assess the prevalence of coronavirus in poor and high risk population areas of Islamabad.

DG DHS Dr Hassan Orooj said that the principle of equity is the core philosophy and vision of this campaign.

He said that this was all the more important since other areas had been covered through line listing. Slum areas where people were poor compromised hygienic conditions and poor health conditions were more at risk, he added.

The campaign was fully supported by public representatives of the area. The Health Directorate had constituted teams under the supervision of Dr. Iqbal to be facilitated by Kamran and Fazal Subhan.

He said that campaign was launched at 48 Quarters G7/3 Masjid Taqweet ul islam near CDA Aam Saraey.