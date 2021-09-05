248 corona patients admitted in Peshawar Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 248 corona patients have been admitted and under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals including Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital, an official of the Health Department told on Sunday.

He said in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, a total of 134 patients were under treatment and the hospital has 68 number of ventilators with 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients.

He informed that there are 27 patients on ventilators, 8 new coronavirus patients admitted and 9 corona patients discharged after recovery with no death has been confirmed from coronavirus.

However, in Khyber Teaching Hospital 122 beds allotted for Corona patients where 114 Corona patients are admitted.

The hospital, he said, has 28 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and 27 patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar with 56 patients currently being treated at HDU.

He said on Sunday the hospital has admitted six more patients and confirmed the death of 2 corona patients while only eight beds of corona were vacant in the hospital at the moment.