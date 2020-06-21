UrduPoint.com
248 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth 12.2m Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 248 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs.12.2 million from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

He said a total of 32 dacoity/robbery/burglary/theft and car theft cases were traced and 32 persons were arrested while 44 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, Police held 72 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 10.225 kilogram hashish, 2.450 kilogram heroin, 17 gram ice and 307 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 31 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 30 pistols, one dagger and 455 rounds from them Meanwhile, 69 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

Waqar Uddin Syed further told that a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements.

He said those involved in ugly business of drug peddling would not be spared. The lives of young people would be protected through strict action against drug pushers.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

