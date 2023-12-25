Open Menu

248 Nomination Papers Filed On Balochistan NA, PA’s Reserved Seats: ECP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

248 nomination papers filed on Balochistan NA, PA’s reserved seats: ECP

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday released the details of reserved seats of the national and provincial assembly of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday released the details of reserved seats of the national and provincial assembly of Balochistan.

He said a total of 248 nomination papers have been filed for Balochistan’s reserved seats in the national and provincial assembly.

From Balochistan, there are over 2000 candidates in the contest for 16 NA and 51 PA seats, he said.

Giving details of the reserved seats, the ECP provincial chief said 51 nomination papers have been received for women's reserved seats in the national assembly while 133 nomination papers were collected for women's reserved seats in the provincial assembly.

As many as 64 nomination papers have been filed for the reserved seats of minorities in the provincial assembly.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Women Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of Nisar Qadri

27 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding ..

Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding free

41 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar ..

Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar Qadri

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held in time: Asif Zardari

General elections to be held in time: Asif Zardari

2 hours ago
 I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Kh ..

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

3 hours ago
COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmon ..

COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

3 hours ago
 ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nom ..

ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nomination paper scrutiny

28 minutes ago
 Indian plane passengers held in France probe set t ..

Indian plane passengers held in France probe set to leave

28 minutes ago
 Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan