UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

248 Petrol Pumps Fined, 509 Issued Warnings Across KP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:20 PM

248 petrol pumps fined, 509 issued warnings across KP

All the district administrations have geared up actions against illegal petrol pumps in their respective jurisdictions,following the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz, said a report on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :All the district administrations have geared up actions against illegal petrol pumps in their respective jurisdictions,following the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz, said a report on Friday.

A report sent to the office of Chief Secretary said 808 petrol pumps were inspected in 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said a hefty fine of Rs 1672500 was imposed on owners of 248 illegal petrol pumps while owners of 509 petrol pumps were issued strict warnings for completion of legal documents.

The report said that 14 staffers of petrol pumps including managers were also arrested during the ongoing inspection.

The Chief Secretary had issued directives for stern action against all illegal petrol pumps across the province and owners of such petrol pumps should be taken to task after sealing their petrol pumps.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine All

Recent Stories

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be ..

11 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defens ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking on 22 ja ..

5 minutes ago

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000: health agenc ..

5 minutes ago

CAR Declares Emergency for 15 Days Amid Post-Elect ..

5 minutes ago

Country’s foreign exchange reserves increase to ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.