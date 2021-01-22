248 petrol pumps fined, 509 issued warnings across KP

All the district administrations have geared up actions against illegal petrol pumps in their respective jurisdictions,following the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz, said a report on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :All the district administrations have geared up actions against illegal petrol pumps in their respective jurisdictions,following the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz, said a report on Friday.

A report sent to the office of Chief Secretary said 808 petrol pumps were inspected in 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said a hefty fine of Rs 1672500 was imposed on owners of 248 illegal petrol pumps while owners of 509 petrol pumps were issued strict warnings for completion of legal documents.

The report said that 14 staffers of petrol pumps including managers were also arrested during the ongoing inspection.

The Chief Secretary had issued directives for stern action against all illegal petrol pumps across the province and owners of such petrol pumps should be taken to task after sealing their petrol pumps.