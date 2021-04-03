UrduPoint.com
2480 Vaccinated Against Corona In Four Inoculation Centers

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

D I KHAN, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) ::As many as 2480 persons have been vaccinated against corona so far in four inoculation centers being established in Dera, Pahari Pur and Purva.

According to health authorities four centers including Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals of Pahari Pur and Purva, Police Lines Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital were established for corona vaccination where 2480 were given corona jabs.

Health Department has conducted 39402 corona detection tests among which 75 were confirmed cases of corona virus infection.

Meanwhile talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Dera, Arif Ullah has urged masses to adopt corona preventive measures and help authorities in their efforts to contain corona spread.

