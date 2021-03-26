2,482-acre state land retrieve in 2 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 2,482 acres of state land worth around Rs 4.93 billion had been retrieved in different cities during the last 48 hours, and 32 cases were also registered.

According to a handout issued here, 763-acre state land valuing Rs 3.51 billion had been recovered and 18 cases registered in the last 24 hours. Fifty-eight acres of state land valuing Rs 967.5 million was retrieved in Khanewal and six FIRs registered in Narowal, with retrieval of 239-kanal land valued at Rs 27.6 million.

Another 400-acre land worth Rs 80 million was retrieved in Rajanpur and another 22 acres is in Layyah, having a value of Rs 19.3 million.

Meanwhile, 1.5-kanal land worth Rs 3.3 million was retrieved in Jhelum and 49-acre land worth Rs 6 million was retrieved in Faisalabad and eight FIRs were also registered.

Another six-acre land was retrieved in Sialkot worth Rs 2 million. Along with it, four-acre land worth Rs 70 million was recovered in Bahawalnagar and an FIR was registered.

In Mianwali, 33-acre land worth Rs 37.5 million was retrieved from squatters, while 55-acre land worth Rs 1.395 billion was recovered in Vehari and two cases were registered.

In Rawalpindi, three-acre land worth Rs 30 million was retrieved and 20-acre land worth Rs 50 million was recovered from illegal occupants in Okara. An FIR was registered while recovering 83-acre land having a value of Rs 100 million in Chiniot.

The CM said action would continue till complete elimination of the land grabbers.