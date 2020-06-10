2487 new cases, 42 more deaths, highest so far, reported overnight: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2487 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9100 samples were tested which constituted 27.3 percent result, the highest ever and 42 more patients died lifting the death toll to 738

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2487 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9100 samples were tested which constituted 27.3 percent result, the highest ever and 42 more patients died lifting the death toll to 738.

"This is the highest rate of new cases, and the situation has become alarming and worrying." In a statement issued from the CM House on Wednesday, the chief minister said that again the provincial government has enhanced its testing capacity and 9100 samples were tested which produced 2487 cases. "This comes to 27.3 percent and this is the highest detection ratio and needs to be controlled with the support of our people," he said.

He added that 255617 tests were conducted against which 43,790 cases were detected.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 42 more patients lost their lives and the death toll stemming from COVID-19 has reached to 738 which constituted 1.7 percent death rate. "Death of 42 patients overnight is the highest so far and it has grieved me very much," he said.

He said at present 22045 patients were under treatment, of them 20471 in different hospitals, 48 at Isolation centers and 1526 at different hospitals. "I am sorry to say that 493 patients were in critical condition, including 77 patients have been shifted on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1,111 patients recovered overnight lifting the number of recovered patients to 21,007 which constituted 48.3 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that after 15 days of Eid-ul-Fitr, cases and deaths were increasing exponentially and on Wednesday we had 42 deaths, the highest so far.

He added that hospitalization numbers have increased four times than 15 days before.

"Number of critical patients has also grown 10 times during the last 15 days," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 75 per cent of deaths were more than 50 years of age. He also disclosed that 34 deaths of healthcare staff have been reported all over Pakistan, of them 12 belonged to Sindh.

Giving district-wise break-up of the cases, the chief minister said that out of 2487, Karachi has 1755 new cases. He added that East has 498 cases, South 443, Central 409, Malir 173, West 117 and Korangi 115.

He said that Hyderabad has 80 new cases, Ghotki 69, Sukkur 43, Larkana 40, Sanghar 37, Khairour 29, Dadu 25, Jamshoro 25, Sujawal 23, Kashmore 22, Shikarpur 17, Mirpurkhas 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Thatta 12, Kambar 11, Tando Mohammad Khan 11,Umerkot nine, Jacobabad eight, Badin four, Tando Allahyar one.

The chief minister said that testing capacity of different labs has been enhanced by 110 times from 80 to 9000. "We have 21 labs in nine different districts, he said and added out of 225,000 tests, 80 percent tests have been conducted free of cost by Sindh government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 203-designated hospitals with 8000 beds facilities have been arranged for the patients of coronavirus all over Sindh. "We have established 670 HDU beds, 334 ICU beds with ventilators and these facilities were being expanded," he said.

Concluding his statement, the chief minister said that his government has set-up helplines: 1021, 1025, 9123, 021-99204452 and 021-99206565 for tests and guidelines for COVID-19 treatment.

He urged people of the province to understand the severity of the situation and avoid unnecessary outings and follow SOPs in true letter and spirit.