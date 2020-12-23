UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

249 Accused Arrested Since The Hearing Of The Case By Supreme Applead Court GB:IGP GB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

249 accused arrested since the hearing of the case by Supreme Applead Court GB:IGP GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :According to the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and senior judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed heard 20 cases and ruled on several cases and issued notices in several cases.

During the hearing in the case related to the arrest of notorious criminals,the IGP Gilgit-Baltistan told the court that 249 accused have been arrested so far since the hearing of this case. The court directed the IGP Gilgit-Baltistan to seek the help of all law enforcement agencies to arrest the notorious criminals.

The Court directed the Secretary Home and the Secretary Finance to meet all the requirements of the law enforcement agencies in this regard.

During the hearing on the petitions filed against the order of the Chief Court to return the non-cadre officers to their respective departments, the Hon'ble Court directed the Secretary Services Gilgit-Baltistan not to implement the order of the Chief Court till the decision of these cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Shakeel Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

45 seconds ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

31 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

31 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Chinese scientists estimate water reserves of Qing ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.