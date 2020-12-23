249 accused arrested since the hearing of the case by Supreme Applead Court GB:IGP GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :According to the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and senior judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed heard 20 cases and ruled on several cases and issued notices in several cases.

During the hearing in the case related to the arrest of notorious criminals,the IGP Gilgit-Baltistan told the court that 249 accused have been arrested so far since the hearing of this case. The court directed the IGP Gilgit-Baltistan to seek the help of all law enforcement agencies to arrest the notorious criminals.

The Court directed the Secretary Home and the Secretary Finance to meet all the requirements of the law enforcement agencies in this regard.

During the hearing on the petitions filed against the order of the Chief Court to return the non-cadre officers to their respective departments, the Hon'ble Court directed the Secretary Services Gilgit-Baltistan not to implement the order of the Chief Court till the decision of these cases.