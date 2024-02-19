249 held on kite flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district police,during crackdown against kite flying and chemical string, arrested 249 accused by registering 242 cases during the last one week.

According to a police report issued here on Monday, as many as 20,400 kites, 885 string rolls, plastic bags, raw material, chemical powder etc were seized.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ali Zia said that crackdown against kite flyers was continued in all the five police towns and appealed to the parents to keep their children away from kite flying.