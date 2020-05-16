249 stranded Pakistanis leave Khartoum

A total of 249 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan were flown from Khartoum to Peshawar by PK-7844 on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A total of 249 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan were flown from Khartoum to Peshawar by PK-7844 on Saturday.

Pakistan Ambassador Sarfraz Sipra along with embassy officials remained at the airport for facilitating all the passengers and seeing them off, a press release said.

Earlier, on May 2nd, 252 stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Karachi by PIA.

On the occasion, Ambassador Sipra said that out of total 501 passengers, 436 were members of the Tablighi jamaat.

He expressed his satisfaction that all expatriates would now celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families in Pakistan.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for delivering on the promise of repatriation of Pakistanis from Sudan and other countries.

Ambassador Sarfraz Sipra specifically lauded display of compassion and empathy with which the government and officials of the Republic of Sudan has helped the embassy and Pakistanis for realising smooth evacuation despite a curfew in Sudan for containing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambassador wished the leadership, government and people of Sudan health and well-being during these testing times and assured brotherly republic of all possible assistance that Pakistan could extend.

Sipra also expressed his gratitude to Tabligh Markaz, Bilal Masjid, Khartoum for continuously extending extremely generous hospitality to 436 Pakistani Tabligh members for more than two months by bearing all expenses on their boarding and lodging.

He also conveyed special thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PIA's management for continued support and dedicated efforts for ensuring repatriation of Pakistanis.