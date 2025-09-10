2,491 Afghans Repatriated Via Torkham Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The repatriation of foreign nationals, particularly Afghan citizens, from Pakistan continues through Torkham Border.
According to the latest figures released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Home and Tribal Affairs on Wednesday, 2,491 more Afghans repatriated to their homeland through the Torkham border the other day, including 746 residing illegally.
Official statistics reveal that so far, over 743,000 Afghan nationals have returned home through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s border crossings. Among them, 605,992 were undocumented Afghans, while 89,467 were Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders and 48,254 held Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC).
Authorities confirmed that the majority of undocumented Afghans were repatriated via the Torkham border crossing, while an additional 30,694 Afghans have been repatriated from other provinces and regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The Home Department stated that the process of repatriation is being carried out under the supervision of provincial and Federal institutions to ensure a legal, safe, and organized return of Afghan nationals.
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
