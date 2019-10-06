2,496 dengue patients receive free treatment at Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 2,496 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing high-risk disease season.

According to spokesman FGPC Dr Sharif Astori, 129 patients are still admitted in the hospital and receiving medical treatment out of which six are in serious conditions.

He said that so far five dengue patients have lost their lives from the disease at the hospital.

He said that the number of dengue suspected patients is high as around 500 suspected dengue patients visited the hospital daily with disease like symptoms.

The spokesman said that a backup dengue ward was also established at FGPC's Mother and Child health care (MCH) Centre Aabpara to share the load of patients at FGPC main hospital with having team of four doctors, 12 nurses and 16 para medical staff.

He said medical team remained on duties round the clock in this well-equipped ward having all the facilities of relevant tests for dengue.

He said that there is 24-hour Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at MCH centre to receive the patients and give medical consultation.

Dr Astori said that Initial treatment is provided at the centre while serious patients are shifted to the main hospital, he added.

He said the centre has sufficient number of dengue medicines and testing kits to ensure that incoming dengue patients get all facilities under one roof.

He said on the direction of Executive Director Polyclinic Dr Shoaib Khan, the centre has also arranged waiting place for attendants while all SOPs are being strictly observed regarding treatment of dengue patients like covering patients' beds with mosquito net, frequent spray and maintain cleanliness in the centre.

The spokesman said by taking special preventive measures citizens could avoid from carrying dengue virus and asked the citizens to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

Dr Astori said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

He said dengue hemorrhagic fever is a potentially deadly complication that is characterized by high fever, hemorrhagic phenomena.

He said dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern. Dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, he added.

