24kg hashish seized, smuggler arrested in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police seized 24 kilograms hashish and arrested the smuggler in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akber Police Station,said SHO Fahim Mumtaz on Monday.

Talking to media SHO Fahim Mumtaz said that on a tip off, the police team on the direction of District Police Officer Arif Khan checked a suspected car barring number ATE959 near Kaur area while smuggling hashish from South Waziristan to Punjab.

The police arrested smuggler Sajid and started probe.

Speaking on the occasion,DSP Iqbal Baloch said "Drug is a canker which destroy the society especially our youth."He said that stern action would be taken against those found in illegal activities and punishment would be given to criminals according to law.